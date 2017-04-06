Al Noor Hospitals Group rebrands as Mediclinic in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region

Following the merger of Mediclinic International with Abu-Dhabi based Al Noor Hospitals Group (ANHG) in February 2016, it is announced today that all ANHG facilities will be rebranded under the Mediclinic name.

Due to regulatory formalities, the complete rebranding of all units will take approximately one year to complete, however the necessary procedures for renaming all ANHG hospitals is complete and they will be rebranded as Mediclinic from April 3, 2017.  The new hospital names are as follows:

“Al Noor Hospital – Airport Road Branch” changes to “Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital”

“Al Noor Hospital – Khalifa Street Branch” changes to “Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital”

“Al Noor Hospital – Al Ain Branch” changes to “Mediclinic Al Ain Hospital”

“Al Noor Hospital - Al Jowhara” changes to “Mediclinic Al Jowhara Hospital”

Although Al Noor is a familiar name to many Abu Dhabi residents, and has loyally served them with high quality healthcare services over the past 30 years, the entry of Mediclinic into the Abu Dhabi market ensures an exciting and positive future for private healthcare patients in the capital.

Mediclinic assures patients - past, present and future – of its commitment to build on ANHG’s foundations of excellence and to deliver exceptional levels of international-standard healthcare to all customers in line with its vision, values and ethos:

• Mediclinic’s vision is to be respected internationally and preferred locally.  We can offer the security and peace of mind of an established global healthcare group, with a precise focus on the requirements and preferences of our patients in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE.

• Mediclinic provides international-standard healthcare, with quality and patient safety at the heart of its operations.  All original Mediclinic Middle East facilities are accredited by the Joint Commission International, as are the current Al Noor hospitals in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain (except newly-opened Al Jowhara Hospital).  All remaining facilities are working towards accreditation in the near future.

• Mediclinic is committed to the practice of transparent, ethical healthcare.  As a trusted partner of healthcare authorities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Mediclinic supports them in their efforts to drive down the cost of private medical insurance for all UAE residents, and does not condone the use of any form of over-prescription or over-servicing within any of its facilities.

• Mediclinic is dedicated to the long-term development of specialist healthcare services for the people of Abu Dhabi.  With an overall value of more than $2.2 billion, Mediclinic’s merger with Al Noor is a clear indication of its commitment to the Abu Dhabi region.  Several redevelopment projects have already been instigated since the merger was finalised in February 2016.

Awareness of the rebranding will be announced to the general public with a large-scale print, radio and digital promotional campaign.

