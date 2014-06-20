Alastair Campbell to advise Sharjah on communications strategy

The spin doctor of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has held talks to advise Sharjah Government on its communications strategy.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, chairman of Sharjah Media Centre and Sharjah Media Corporation, held meetings on strategic long-term cooperation with Alastair Campbell and Sky News International in London, a statement said.

Also present at the meeting with Campbell, who ran communications for Blair's Labour Government, were Osama Samra, director of Sharjah Media Centre, and Mohammed Khalaf, director of Sharjah TV and Radio.

The statement said Al Qasimi looked into opportunities to enhance the significant role of government communications in Sharjah primarily through its government agenda and Sharjah Executive Council.

He said: "We have seen great changes since the establishment of Sharjah Media Centre and the government communication programme, including initiatives such as the International Government Communication Forum and the Sharjah Government Communication Award.

"The next phase is to implement the system we are working on in the form of practical steps that seek to develop the local government communication system and government agenda further.

“Sharjah is leading with its efforts in government communication and involvement of its 50 authorities and with our strategic partnerships we are aiming to set an example for the region.”

Samra added: “We are keen on providing government communication officers, communication professionals and students with the latest best practices and focus increasingly on academic content. We are confident that Sky News International will be contributing with their highly experienced and qualified higher management.”