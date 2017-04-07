Aldar awards $135m deal for Yas Island luxury homes

|Home
Abu Dhabi developer hires Ghantoot General Construction to build residential project Mayan
Aldar Properties has announced that it has awarded its main contract for Mayan, a luxury residential development located on Yas Island.
The Abu Dhabi-based developer said in a statement it has hired Ghantoot General Construction for the AED500 million project.
It added that Ghantoot will deliver the construction of five, 11-storey buildings comprising 512 units. Nineteen of these units will be luxury beach villas overlooking the Yas shoreline.
Talal Al Dhiyebi, chief development officer at Aldar, said: "As a community of luxury residences in one of the most exciting locations in Abu Dhabi, Mayan caters to the high demand for Yas Island. Mayan offers a world-class living experience that will add to the available amenities in the surrounding area. Since we launched Mayan last year, we have seen strong interest and we expect this to continue.”
Situated on Yas Island, Mayan offers studios, one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments, as well as a select number of golf course homes and beach-front villas.
Aldar said Mayan residents will also benefit from the community’s multiple swimming pools, children play areas, gymnasiums and retail outlets.
