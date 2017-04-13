Aldar eyes handover date for two Abu Dhabi projects

Developer says Ansam project on Yas Island and Al Hadeel on Al Raha Beach enter final stages ahead of September handover

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 13 April 2017 2:56 PM

Aldar Properties has announced that its Ansam project on Yas Island and Al Hadeel on Al Raha Beach are entering into the final stages of development ahead of handovers in September.

Developments on Yas Island are progressing well with various projects being constructed simultaneously, the Abu Dhabi-based developer said in a statement.

Ansam, which is located on the west side of Yas Island, is nearing completion with façade glazing and internal fit out in full swing ahead of handover this year.

Aldar also said the main contractor package, worth AED500 million, for Mayan, a luxury golf and waterfront development on the island, has been awarded for the construction of five 11-storey buildings comprising 512 units.

It added that West Yas, Aldar’s first villa community on Yas Island, and Yas Acres, the flagship golf and waterfront villa and townhouse development, continue to make steady headway.

At West Yas, the mock-up villas will be open to the public once landscaping around the villas is complete. Aldar said it is currently evaluating tender submissions for Yas Acres’ main contractor, which will be awarded in Q2.

In total, Aldar currently has over 3,500 units under development at Yas Island.

Aldar added that construction continues on Reem Island as Meera, Aldar’s first mid-market development, with testing for the closed canal now largely complete along with landscaping work as it prepares for flooding later this month.

The sold-out Al Hadeel development on Al Raha Beach is in the final stages ahead of its scheduled handover this year, with plaster boarding almost complete and internal fit out ongoing, Aldar said.

In Al Ain, Al Jimi Mall continues to maintain strong footfall as refurbishment works at the main entrance, west corridor and restroom facilities continue, Aldar added.

Related:

Stories

Aldar awards $135m deal for Yas Island luxury homes

UAE's Aldar set to open 2.4km Reem Island canal

Aldar Properties expects lower 2017 sales after flat Q4 profit

Aldar says 'steady progress' made on projects in the UAE

Galleries
Buildings from around the world that inspire the UAE

Buildings from around the world that inspire the UAE

In pictures: Top 30 CEOs in UAE

In pictures: Top 30 CEOs in UAE

Companies

ALDAR Properties

Also in Construction

World Cup 2022 stadium seating will be 'made in Qatar'

Schon signs JV deal for $870m Dubai hospitality project

Also in UAE

Indian visitors key to growth of GCC tourism sector

Dubai Mall shop is world's best performing, says Hublot CEO

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Railways are huge priority for the GCC

Railways are huge priority for the GCC

Rail has the potential to dramatically affect Gulf economies...

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

The troubles at Saudi Oger have led to a cash crunch and layoffs...

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Plight of workers has alarmed their home countries and drawn...

4
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking