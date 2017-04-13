Aldar eyes handover date for two Abu Dhabi projects

Aldar Properties has announced that its Ansam project on Yas Island and Al Hadeel on Al Raha Beach are entering into the final stages of development ahead of handovers in September.

Developments on Yas Island are progressing well with various projects being constructed simultaneously, the Abu Dhabi-based developer said in a statement.

Ansam, which is located on the west side of Yas Island, is nearing completion with façade glazing and internal fit out in full swing ahead of handover this year.

Aldar also said the main contractor package, worth AED500 million, for Mayan, a luxury golf and waterfront development on the island, has been awarded for the construction of five 11-storey buildings comprising 512 units.

It added that West Yas, Aldar’s first villa community on Yas Island, and Yas Acres, the flagship golf and waterfront villa and townhouse development, continue to make steady headway.

At West Yas, the mock-up villas will be open to the public once landscaping around the villas is complete. Aldar said it is currently evaluating tender submissions for Yas Acres’ main contractor, which will be awarded in Q2.

In total, Aldar currently has over 3,500 units under development at Yas Island.

Aldar added that construction continues on Reem Island as Meera, Aldar’s first mid-market development, with testing for the closed canal now largely complete along with landscaping work as it prepares for flooding later this month.

The sold-out Al Hadeel development on Al Raha Beach is in the final stages ahead of its scheduled handover this year, with plaster boarding almost complete and internal fit out ongoing, Aldar said.

In Al Ain, Al Jimi Mall continues to maintain strong footfall as refurbishment works at the main entrance, west corridor and restroom facilities continue, Aldar added.