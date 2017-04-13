Aldar eyes handover date for two Abu Dhabi projects

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Developer says Ansam project on Yas Island and Al Hadeel on Al Raha Beach enter final stages ahead of September handover
Aldar Properties has announced that its Ansam project on Yas Island and Al Hadeel on Al Raha Beach are entering into the final stages of development ahead of handovers in September.
Developments on Yas Island are progressing well with various projects being constructed simultaneously, the Abu Dhabi-based developer said in a statement.
Ansam, which is located on the west side of Yas Island, is nearing completion with façade glazing and internal fit out in full swing ahead of handover this year.
Aldar also said the main contractor package, worth AED500 million, for Mayan, a luxury golf and waterfront development on the island, has been awarded for the construction of five 11-storey buildings comprising 512 units.
It added that West Yas, Aldar’s first villa community on Yas Island, and Yas Acres, the flagship golf and waterfront villa and townhouse development, continue to make steady headway.
At West Yas, the mock-up villas will be open to the public once landscaping around the villas is complete. Aldar said it is currently evaluating tender submissions for Yas Acres’ main contractor, which will be awarded in Q2.
In total, Aldar currently has over 3,500 units under development at Yas Island.
Aldar added that construction continues on Reem Island as Meera, Aldar’s first mid-market development, with testing for the closed canal now largely complete along with landscaping work as it prepares for flooding later this month.
The sold-out Al Hadeel development on Al Raha Beach is in the final stages ahead of its scheduled handover this year, with plaster boarding almost complete and internal fit out ongoing, Aldar said.
In Al Ain, Al Jimi Mall continues to maintain strong footfall as refurbishment works at the main entrance, west corridor and restroom facilities continue, Aldar added.
Rents in Dubai are ridiculous and so are the costs of doing business or living in Dubai which is why the cost of running a business has become very difficult... moreThursday, 19 November 2015 12:53 PM - Mark
Only in Dubai ... thanks to the great vision of the ruler, he is way ahead of other world leaders of his time. moreThursday, 13 April 2017 3:39 PM - Alex Ramcha
Rents in Dubai are ridiculous and so are the costs of doing business or living in Dubai which is why the cost of running a business has become very difficult... moreThursday, 19 November 2015 12:53 PM - Mark
Instead of trying to influence the tipping habits of a couple of million residents and millions of tourists, the restaurants should be made to comply with... moreTuesday, 11 April 2017 9:15 AM - PSJ
I'm confused, where has it been stated that VAT on new residential property will be 5%.
According to the latest brief from the UAE's Ministry... more
well I have stayed in Dubai for 3 years from 2013 to 2015. I only have good memories, there may be some negatives but the positives far outweigh everything... moreWednesday, 12 April 2017 12:57 PM - nonEUexpat
Yes right, banking services here are not up to levels of developed countries let alone telephone services, but great deal of effort is visible in improving... moreSunday, 26 March 2017 4:42 PM - Diya Pardasani
He does participate in philanthropic activities. I looked it up. moreSunday, 26 March 2017 12:36 PM - Anthony Wilson
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules