Aldar secures $108m sales at new affordable project

Abu Dhabi-based developer says it has sold out the first two towers of The Bridges

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 1 May 2017 2:40 PM

Aldar has sold out the homes in the first two towers of The Bridges, its latest mid-market development, during Cityscape, worth a total value of AED400 million ($108 million).

The Abu Dhabi-based developer said in a statement that buyers turned out in large numbers to invest.

Capitalising on the surge in demand after one tower was launched for sale, Aldar subsequently released a second tower during the event – taking the number of units available for purchase during Cityscape to 424 homes, ranging from studios to 3 bedroom apartments.

As a result of the demand for The Bridges, Aldar said it will start sales for the third tower on Saturday.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, chief development officer, Aldar Properties, said: “We have been delighted by the response to The Bridges. Before the show opened on Tuesday we had buyers queuing up round three sides of our stand in order to not miss out on the opportunity.

“The Bridges is providing us with a blueprint to launch more of this type of product in the near future in our other prime destinations across Abu Dhabi.”

Unit prices start at $122,616 at The Bridges which is part of plans to invest $518 million in development of mid-market residential, hospitality and retail projects.

The new project, built on two plots separated by a 2.4-kilometre canal, comprises six 26-storey mid-rise towers, with a total of 1,272 units.

Construction is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2017 and will be ready for handover in the first quarter 2020.

Related:

Stories

Aldar launches affordable homes project in Abu Dhabi

Aldar eyes handover date for two Abu Dhabi projects

Aldar awards $135m deal for Yas Island luxury homes

Aldar plans to build $68m public park on Reem Island

Galleries
Buildings from around the world that inspire the UAE

Buildings from around the world that inspire the UAE

In pictures: Top 30 CEOs in UAE

In pictures: Top 30 CEOs in UAE

Companies

ALDAR Properties

Also in Property

Dubai's Union Properties votes in new chairman

Palm Jumeirah property rents slump amid Dubai supply glut

Also in UAE

UAE gov't worker hailed after saving drowning girl, woman

UAE sees steep rise in credit card applications

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Investors attracted to low service charges at some Dubai residential...

3
Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

In this special report, Arabian Business analyses the state of...

3
Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

The mysterious inability of a $6bn mega-project on prime land...

9
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking