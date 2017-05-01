Aldar secures $108m sales at new affordable project

Aldar has sold out the homes in the first two towers of The Bridges, its latest mid-market development, during Cityscape, worth a total value of AED400 million ($108 million).

The Abu Dhabi-based developer said in a statement that buyers turned out in large numbers to invest.

Capitalising on the surge in demand after one tower was launched for sale, Aldar subsequently released a second tower during the event – taking the number of units available for purchase during Cityscape to 424 homes, ranging from studios to 3 bedroom apartments.

As a result of the demand for The Bridges, Aldar said it will start sales for the third tower on Saturday.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, chief development officer, Aldar Properties, said: “We have been delighted by the response to The Bridges. Before the show opened on Tuesday we had buyers queuing up round three sides of our stand in order to not miss out on the opportunity.

“The Bridges is providing us with a blueprint to launch more of this type of product in the near future in our other prime destinations across Abu Dhabi.”

Unit prices start at $122,616 at The Bridges which is part of plans to invest $518 million in development of mid-market residential, hospitality and retail projects.

The new project, built on two plots separated by a 2.4-kilometre canal, comprises six 26-storey mid-rise towers, with a total of 1,272 units.

Construction is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2017 and will be ready for handover in the first quarter 2020.