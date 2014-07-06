Algerian plane in emergency diversion over suspicious luggage

An Air Algerie plane travelling from Paris to Algiers declared an emergency on board and diverted to Lyon Airport after unattended luggage was found on the aircraft, it was reported.

The incident took place on Thursday, July 3 when the suspicious luggage was discovered.

“Unattended luggage was discovered on board prompting the crew to declare emergency, perform a rapid descent and divert to Lyon, where the aircraft landed safely about 30 minutes later,” the Aviation Herald reported.

“The aircraft continued the flight the following day and reached Algiers with a delay of 22 hours. The airport of Lyon reported the aircraft diverted because of unattended luggage that had been forgotten on board and required the intervention by Authorities,” it added.