Alshaya's La Senza returns to administration

Underwear chain bought by Kuwaiti retail giant in 2012 fails to recover from credit crunch

By Ed Attwood
  • Thursday, 3 July 2014 11:52 AM
Alshaya's executive chairman, Mohammed Alshaya

Alshaya's executive chairman, Mohammed Alshaya

La Senza, the British chain of underwear stores bought out by Kuwait’s M H Alshaya Co in 2012, has gone into administration for the second time in two years.

The firm, which has 77 stores across the UK, as well as three Pinkberry outlets, was sold to Lion Capital in 2006, but went bust in 2012 due to the effects of the financial crisis on British high street brands.

Alshaya bought the business for an undisclosed sum two years ago, but has failed to turn it around. A source told the Financial Times that the Kuwaiti company had been looking to sell the business.

“The challenging conditions in the UK high street are well documented,” Robert Moran, a joint administrator at PwC, which has been appointed to handle the administration, said. “Like many other retailers, La Senza has been hit hard by the difficult economic environment and a slowdown in consumer spending.

“The administrators are continuing to trade the businesses as normal for the time being whilst discussions take place with interested parties in respect of a sale. We welcome any approaches to purchase all or part of the store portfolio.”

La Senza’s other operations outside the UK are not affected by the move. The firm employs 752 people in the UK.

Alshaya is one of the Middle East’s biggest franchise retail operators, managing over 70 brands and with over 2,600 stores. Among the brands the company operates in the region are Starbucks, H&M, Mothercare and Boots.

Related:

Stories

Kuwait's Alshaya reveals plan to expand Saudi retail academies

Kuwait's Alshaya to open 50 brands at new Doha mall

Saudi student launches first camel milk company in US

Turkish retailer inks deal to open Doha supermarkets

Kuwait's Americana posts 10% rise in Q1 net profit

Saudi retailer signs $266m loan to fund expansion

Galleries
World's 100 Most Powerful Arabs - Leaders

World's 100 Most Powerful Arabs - Leaders

Companies

M. H. Alshaya Company

Also in Retail

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Global giant Unilever delivers big boost to UAE's industrial ambitions

Also in Kuwait

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Kuwait ramps up embassy security after death of Russian ambassador

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

The largest economy in the GCC is emerging as a lucrative retail...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking