Alwaleed's Kingdom inks JV deal for African investments

Saudi-based company signs agreement to set up JV venture with PineBridge Investments Middle East

By Andy Sambidge
  • Monday, 30 June 2014 5:00 PM
Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud.

Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud.

Kingdom Holding Company, the investment firm chaired by Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud, and PineBridge Investments Middle East has signed an agreement to set up a joint venture platform to invest in direct private equity opportunities in Africa.

The joint venture deal comes in response to rising investor demand for exposure to Africa's fast growing economies, the companies said in a statement.

It added tha key focus sectors will include manufacturing, consumer driven sectors, infrastructure and financial services.

Alwaleed said: "The investment in this platform is a continuation of KHC's successful investment strategy in Africa that began in 2003, and reflects our confidence in achieving long-term returns for investors in this venture."

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Dr Adel Alsayed, KHC's executive director for Private Equity and International Investments, and Talal Al Zain, CEO of PineBridge Investments Middle East.

Al Zain added: "We have strong conviction that the African continent is going through positive socio-economic transformations. PineBridge has a long track record of direct investing in Africa since the 1990s, with extensive experience in investing in sectors including infrastructure, banking and consumer sectors."

Kingdom Holding has minority stakes in some of the world's top companies. Aside from being one of the largest shareholders in Citigroup, it owns stakes in Rupert Murdoch's News Corp and microblogging site Twitter.

Related:

Stories

Alwaleed's Kingdom Holding posts 14% rise in Q1 net profit

Alwaleed's Kingdom Holding to pay $174m dividend for Q4

Prince Alwaleed eyes investment in Greece

Prince Alwaleed in 130% share boon after Jingdong listing

Galleries
World's 100 Most Powerful Arabs - Leaders

World's 100 Most Powerful Arabs - Leaders

The world's richest Arabs 2013

The world's richest Arabs 2013

Companies

Kingdom Holding Company

Also in Banking & Finance

Commerzbank joins peers in paring back services to Gulf

Saudi Arabia cuts 2016 budget deficit, to boost 2017 spending

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking