Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Sales of KOA's first mixed-use development, which also features 70 apartments, set to be launched in early 2017

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 23 December 2016 1:10 AM

Sales of a new Dubai real estate project, which will feature an amphitheatre and a gourmet market, will be launched in early 2017, it has been announced.

T.ZED Architects have been appointed as the design leads for Canvas, KOA’s first mixed-use development which is scheduled to be completed by the end of next year.

Canvas will include 70 apartments and will also feature a co-working space, a multi-purpose amphitheatre and a gourmet market, a statement said. 

It added that the materials used in the project have been inspired by the rich, lush eco-system surrounding the area.

Water features, open planted-courtyards and natural light are used to enhance the whole landscape and the commitment to nature is continued in natural, stone, timber applications used throughout the exteriors and interiors.

Canvas is located near Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens, off the Emirates Road, and will offer studio, one, two and three apartment bedroom floor plans. Daycare facilities, fitness studios, swimming pool, barbecue areas, and art displays are also included.

Tarik Zaranah, founder and director of TZED architects, said: “KOA Canvas is a catalyst for a new type of neighborhood in the city, where a multitude of cultures live and work together. We are very proud to be working on such an innovative and ambitious project.”

Mohammed Bin Zaal, CEO and founder of KOA, added: “This is an aspirational project to give people their dream homes, working spaces and communities, and also to set a new standard in the region of what urban developments should stand for, supporting the UAE and the region in its drive forward in cultural enrichment."

