Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Sales of KOA's first mixed-use development, which also features 70 apartments, set to be launched in early 2017
Sales of a new Dubai real estate project, which will feature an amphitheatre and a gourmet market, will be launched in early 2017, it has been announced.
T.ZED Architects have been appointed as the design leads for Canvas, KOA’s first mixed-use development which is scheduled to be completed by the end of next year.
Canvas will include 70 apartments and will also feature a co-working space, a multi-purpose amphitheatre and a gourmet market, a statement said.
It added that the materials used in the project have been inspired by the rich, lush eco-system surrounding the area.
Water features, open planted-courtyards and natural light are used to enhance the whole landscape and the commitment to nature is continued in natural, stone, timber applications used throughout the exteriors and interiors.
Canvas is located near Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens, off the Emirates Road, and will offer studio, one, two and three apartment bedroom floor plans. Daycare facilities, fitness studios, swimming pool, barbecue areas, and art displays are also included.
Tarik Zaranah, founder and director of TZED architects, said: “KOA Canvas is a catalyst for a new type of neighborhood in the city, where a multitude of cultures live and work together. We are very proud to be working on such an innovative and ambitious project.”
Mohammed Bin Zaal, CEO and founder of KOA, added: “This is an aspirational project to give people their dream homes, working spaces and communities, and also to set a new standard in the region of what urban developments should stand for, supporting the UAE and the region in its drive forward in cultural enrichment."
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules