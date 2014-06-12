Animal activist detained outside Air France’s Dubai office

A 27-year-old Canadian woman was detained outside Air France’s Dubai offices yesterday for protesting against the airline’s policy of shipping monkeys for medical research.

Ashley Fruno had confined herself to a cage, while holding a sign that read: “Air France: Deplane Monkeys”.

Persons for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) released a statement saying that the airline ships thousands of monkeys to laboratories, “where they are imprisoned in tiny cages, cut into, poisoned, crippled, addicted to drugs, shocked and killed”.

According to PETA, Air France is the only airline in the world that still engages in this practice, as many airlines, such as Emirates Air and Etihad Airways, have banned the shipment of primates bound for experimentation.

"Being arrested and even spending a bit of time in jail is nothing compared to the imprisonment that monkeys suffer as a result of Air France shipping them for experimentation. Air France is every bit as responsible for the pain, suffering and death that these animals are subjected to as the experimenters who wield the syringes, drills and scalpels,” said Fruno.

"Air France should let animal abusers know that cruelty doesn't fly by joining every other major airline in banning shipments of primates to laboratories."