Animal activist detained outside Air France’s Dubai office

Woman confines herself to a cage to protest against airline's policy of shipping monkeys

By AVB Staff
  • Thursday, 12 June 2014 10:43 AM
An activist of the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is seen imprisoned in tiny cage with a banner reading: 'Air France, Stop Shipping Primates to Labs,' outside Air France's main office in Dubai, on June 11, 2014. (AFP/Getty Images)

A 27-year-old Canadian woman was detained outside Air France’s Dubai offices yesterday for protesting against the airline’s policy of shipping monkeys for medical research.

Ashley Fruno had confined herself to a cage, while holding a sign that read: “Air France: Deplane Monkeys”.

Persons for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) released a statement saying that the airline ships thousands of monkeys to laboratories, “where they are imprisoned in tiny cages, cut into, poisoned, crippled, addicted to drugs, shocked and killed”.

According to PETA, Air France is the only airline in the world that still engages in this practice, as many airlines, such as Emirates Air and Etihad Airways, have banned the shipment of primates bound for experimentation.

"Being arrested and even spending a bit of time in jail is nothing compared to the imprisonment that monkeys suffer as a result of Air France shipping them for experimentation. Air France is every bit as responsible for the pain, suffering and death that these animals are subjected to as the experimenters who wield the syringes, drills and scalpels,” said Fruno.

"Air France should let animal abusers know that cruelty doesn't fly by joining every other major airline in banning shipments of primates to laboratories."

Posted by: MOSA-Expat Sunday, 15 June 2014 12:51 PM[UAE] - UAE

Everyone should realize, that such acts is NOT acceptable in UAE whatsoever. If you have objections against someone's activities, please present your dissent in the countries where the companies belong. You have no right as an EXPAT to go ahead with such actions and expect the government to tolerate in UAE! If you are residing/staying here, stay peacefully and earn a living - that's it!

Posted by: Vicky Sunday, 15 June 2014 9:00 AM[UAE] - Canada

Bravo! Noting will come out of it but it is a good symbolic act. Hope the practice stops.

