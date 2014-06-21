Annual retail sales tops $66bn in the UAE

Tourists and residents spent 5% more on shopping in the emirates last year, making it one of the top markets in the world

By Andy Sambidge
  • Saturday, 21 June 2014 1:29 AM

The GCC continues to show strength as a dynamic retail market with four countries ranked among the top 25 in the 2014 AT Kearney Global Retail Development Index (GRDI).

Factors influencing the growth of the regional retail industry include the construction and infrastructure boom, a growing and young population, strong GDP growth, and increasing consumer confidence and spending, AT Kearney said.

The UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Oman were all prominent in this year's list with the UAE climbing one spot to claim fourth position.

Retail sales grew five percent in the UAE in 2013, boosting annual sales to $66bn, AT Kearney noted.

It added that Dubai’s winning bid for Expo 2020 "highlights the country’s bright future and the massive infrastructure and development projects in the pipeline".

Kuwait also climbed one spot to rank eighth in this year’s index.

"The country’s rapidly growing GDP makes it a strong retail market, with high oil prices, strong trade and fiscal surpluses, and large government reserves creating a positive outlook," the index said.

The index added that Saudi Arabia continued to remain "fundamentally attractive" to retailers looking to expand, and maintained 16th spot in this year’s GRDI.

The kingdom has the largest economy in the Gulf region and remains largely untapped by modern retail. However, hypermarkets and large shopping centers are expanding.

In Oman, retail sales have grown seven percent per year since 2011 and the grocery sector leads the growth. Despite its small population of 3 million people, Oman ranked 17th in the 2014 GRDI.

Commenting on the index findings, Dr Martin Fabel, partner and head of Consumer Industry and Retail Practice at AT Kearney Middle East, said: “The GCC retail sector continues to be considered among the leading markets globally. As a rapidly maturing market, the UAE has a growing need for more sophisticated formats to cater to changing consumer needs.

"Consumers are demanding more proximity and retail saturation has brought about some interesting and innovative concepts. In Kuwait, as a top luxury destination, high-end retail developments were the main drivers for market growth.”

“Retailers in Saudi Arabia have the opportunity to deliver creative formats and entertainment in addition to their current offerings. Grocery is the Kingdom’s largest retail sector, and although hypermarkets will continue to spread, small convenience stores will remain important.

"Despite its small size, Oman’s solid economy, increasing consumer confidence, and recent government moves to improve access to credit makes it a popular growth location for regional and global players,” added Fabel.

Globally, Chile, China and Uruguay were named the top three countries, ahead of the UAE. Latin America remained a strong retail market with eight countries — Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Peru, Panama, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Mexico — included in the 2014 list.

Published since 2001, the GRDI ranks the top 30 developing countries for retail investment worldwide.

Related:

Stories

Dubai retail giant set to hire 2,500 new staff for expansion

Dubai Mall unveils 750kg croc as new aquarium star

UAE's retail sector growth challenged by gap in skillset

UAE retail market attractive but 'very saturated' – report

Galleries
World's richest Arabs in retail

World's richest Arabs in retail

REVEALED: Gulf's 50 Richest Indians in Retail

REVEALED: Gulf's 50 Richest Indians in Retail

Companies

A.T. Kearney

Also in Retail

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Global giant Unilever delivers big boost to UAE's industrial ambitions

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Simon Sunday, 22 June 2014 3:52 PM[UAE] - Dubai

A 5% increase in sales sounds impressive but really it isn't. The 5% is in GROSS sales. The cost of living in Dubai has risen, depending on where you get your figures from, by 20-30%+.

I guess we can deduct that the retailers were not able to give any pay rises this year, based on last years performance...but the staff still had to cope with a 20-30% cost of living. Plus the retailers themselves...also complaining of rent hikes and costs...will not have made the revenues that this one figure, in isolation, suggests.

If all is good in retail, why are so many 'sales people' in Credit Card debt, loan debt etc? (Source: Arabian Business and ARN News)

A headline figure spouted by an 'interested party' doesn't tell the whole story. Just an observation...

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: MOSA Sunday, 22 June 2014 3:05 PM[UAE] - UAE

$66bn!!!! Goodness gracious. I am certain that majority of the consumers are tourists/vacationers and the rich lot, rather than residents. Because all of us living here are just on and on complaining about rising rents and costs so we can't afford to be that part of SIXTY SIX BILLION DOLLARS! With all this cash flow, the life of residents should have been a little easier with a cheaper cost of living!

But I can't complain, because I am living in the most peaceful and safest country in the world! Amen!

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Faisal Almulla Sunday, 22 June 2014 12:02 PM[UAE] - UAE

Interesting article indeed, however I would have preferred to see the distribution of sales against type of retail (i.e. F&B, grocery..etc)

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Reem Jaber Saturday, 21 June 2014 4:29 PM[UAE] - Kuwait

Very interesting article! I m not surprised to know that Kuwait is ranking 7th. I work in sales here in Kuwait, and the retail market really is expanding with the supermarket sector seeing an expansion in outlets, whilst the other sectors such as COOPs and hypermarkets growing as well!

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

The largest economy in the GCC is emerging as a lucrative retail...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking