Arabtec denies rumour that it plans to delist

Move comes after shares in Dubai builder dropped 30% after major shareholder Aabar reduced its stake

By Reuters
  • Thursday, 12 June 2014 11:12 AM

United Arab Emirates construction firm Arabtec said on Thursday that it had no intention of delisting from the Dubai stock market, and was seeking with market officials to establish who spread rumours that it might delist.

In a brief statement, the company also repeated that its financial position remained strong and that it would continue expanding in the construction industry.

Arabtec shares have plunged 30 percent in the last four days as a major shareholder, Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments , has cut its stake in the company to 18.85 percent from 21.57 percent.

The decrease in the stake has raised questions over whether Aabar might change its strategy of supporting Arabtec by awarding it business contracts. The Arabtec statement on Thursday did not address this issue; Aabar was not available to comment.

Related:

Stories

Abu Dhabi's Aabar cuts stake in Arabtec to 18.85%

Dubai's Arabtec moves to calm investors after 24% share slump

Dubai's Arabtec says to float shares in Egyptian unit

Arabtec invites UAE firms to bid for Egypt work

Arabtec chief raises personal stake in company to 21.4%

Dubai's Arabtec says Q1 net profit more than doubles

Arabtec to float 40% of construction business in Abu Dhabi IPO

Galleries
Revealed: UAE’s top 50 companies

Revealed: UAE’s top 50 companies

Companies

Arabtec Holding

Also in Markets

Gulf states set to drive rebound in sukuk issuance in 2017

Gulf stocks barely move before Saudi budget

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Does the Saudi IPO signal the end of the age of oil?

Does the Saudi IPO signal the end of the age of oil?

Saudis may want to capitalise on an asset that’s only going to...

China paves way for market-based IPO system

China paves way for market-based IPO system

A new law would let companies, not regulators, determine when...

Trading from the frontline in Palestine

Trading from the frontline in Palestine

Palestine’s economy has been crippled by the war on Gaza but...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking