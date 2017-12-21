Kadim Al Sahir to perform second show in Dubai Opera after tickets sell out

The Platinum Records artist will take part in two back-to-back concerts

Iraqi singer and composer Kadim Al Sahir will perform a second show at Dubai Opera on December 29, after tickets for his concert on December 30 sold out within 48 hours.

The back-to-back concerts will take place as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival 2018. The acclaimed Platinum Records singer will take the stage to sing his most popular hits including ‘Ini Khayyartoki,’ ‘Zidini Ishqan,’ ‘Qooli Ohibbuka,’ and ‘Ahibbini’.

He said he is “beyond overwhelmed” by the response from fans.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to perform for [fans] at two concerts at Dubai Opera, and look forward to strengthening the special bond I have with them through our shared love of music,” Al Sahir said.

Tickets for the concert are available on the Dubai Opera and Platinum List websites.

Platinum Records is a subsidiary of MBC Group, and a leading record label and music entertainment company in the Middle East.

It is the label partner for major music formats such as Arab Idol, The Voice and The Voice Kids.

It is home to a number of critically acclaimed recording artists, producers and composers including Melhem Zein, Mohammed Assaf and Nancy Ajram.