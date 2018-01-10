Tickets for Emirates Airline Festival of Literature go on sale next week

Actor, comedian and children’s author David Walliams is among those attending this year’s event.

Tickets for the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, the region’s biggest literary event, will go on sale to the general public on January 15 next.

The event, which takes place from March 1-10 at InterContinental, Dubai Festival City, will see more than 180 authors, poets, artists, speakers and social activists from across the globe talk about books, literature, comics, the world of politics, art and more.

Thirty sessions have been on sale since the official launch of the Festival, with a number of them already sold out.

Actor, comedian and children’s author David Walliams, Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan and Oprah Book Club favourite Cheryl Strayed are among the authors attending this year’s event.

Tickets are available at the Festival website or via the ELF Dubai app, available on the iOS and Google Play app stores and at Magrudy’s outlets around the UAE.