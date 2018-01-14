Lindsay Lohan plans to design island in Dubai

The 31-year old American said she's working on a design for Lohan Island

UAE-based American actress Lindsay Lohan has plans to design an island in Dubai’s World Islands, she said in a television interview on Friday.

“I have a lot of little projects there because I like to keep busy,” the 31-year old actress told talk show host Wendy Williams. “When I’m finished filming Sick Note [a British TV series] I can go back to Dubai….[and] design this island, Lohan Island…I’m discussing designing my own island in Dubai at the World Islands.”

No further details on the island project were given during the interview.

Lohan has lived in Dubai since 2016 following a split with Russian businessman Egor Tarabasov, following stints in London, New York and Los Angeles.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in December, Lohan noted that she is attracted “to the serenity and peace” of living in the emirate, where she feels she can escape the attention of the media.

“There are no cameras in Dubai and I can actually focus on what I want to do in life,” she said. “I don’t always have to be scrutinised every second. I can have a private life and have a public life, but when I choose to, and I think that’s really important.”

Additionally, the actress has also previously revealed that she is studying Arabic while in Dubai.