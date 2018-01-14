Lindsay Lohan plans to design island in Dubai

The 31-year old American said she's working on a design for Lohan Island
Actress Lindsay Lohan has lived in Dubai since 2016
By Staff writer
Sun 14 Jan 2018 09:42 AM

UAE-based American actress Lindsay Lohan has plans to design an island in Dubai’s World Islands, she said in a television interview on Friday.

“I have a lot of little projects there because I like to keep busy,” the 31-year old actress told talk show host Wendy Williams. “When I’m finished filming Sick Note [a British TV series] I can go back to Dubai….[and] design this island, Lohan Island…I’m discussing designing my own island in Dubai at the World Islands.”

No further details on the island project were given during the interview.

Lohan has lived in Dubai since 2016 following a split with Russian businessman Egor Tarabasov, following stints in London, New York and Los Angeles.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in December, Lohan noted that she is attracted “to the serenity and peace” of living in the emirate, where she feels she can escape the attention of the media.

“There are no cameras in Dubai and I can actually focus on what I want to do in life,” she said. “I don’t always have to be scrutinised every second. I can have a private life and have a public life, but when I choose to, and I think that’s really important.”

Additionally, the actress has also previously revealed that she is studying Arabic while in Dubai.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Tickets for Emirates Airline Festival of Literature go on sale next week

Tickets for Emirates Airline Festival of Literature go on sale next week

10 Jan 2018
Arts
Golden Globes take on harassment as award season picks up

Golden Globes take on harassment as award season picks up

08 Jan 2018
Arts
Qatari-owned jewels stolen in audacious Venice heist

Qatari-owned jewels stolen in audacious Venice heist

04 Jan 2018
Arts
Eric Clapton documentary to screen at DIFF 365

Eric Clapton documentary to screen at DIFF 365

31 Dec 2017
Arts
UAE heritage art added to UNESCO conservation list

UAE heritage art added to UNESCO conservation list

11 Dec 2017
Culture & Society
Kadim Al Sahir to perform second show in Dubai Opera after tickets sell out

Kadim Al Sahir to perform second show in Dubai Opera after tickets sell out

21 Dec 2017
Arts
Arab superstar set to close Dubai Shopping Festival 2018

Arab superstar set to close Dubai Shopping Festival 2018

20 Dec 2017
Retail
Filming in Abu Dhabi a 'pleasure' says Salman Khan

Filming in Abu Dhabi a 'pleasure' says Salman Khan

19 Dec 2017
Arts
Louvre Abu Dhabi's first special exhibition to open on Thursday

Louvre Abu Dhabi's first special exhibition to open on Thursday

19 Dec 2017
Arts
UAE looks to world famous Smithsonian to boost cultural ties

UAE looks to world famous Smithsonian to boost cultural ties

19 Dec 2017
Arts