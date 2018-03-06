Specially-commissioned Sheikh Mohammed Rolex up for auction

The watch – a Role GMT-Master – was serviced by Rolex Geneva in 2017 and is presented in a Rolex box embossed with the crest of the UAE.

A specially-commissioned Rolex watch featuring the name of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will make its debut at the upcoming Christie’s Dubai auction on March 23.

The timepiece commissioned by Sheikh Mohammed also includes an “artistic representation” of the watch in the form of a digital drawing applied on aluminium and signed by the artist.

“Personalised Rolex watches are highly-prized gifts, often created to celebrate milestone occasions, and they are highly sought after by regional and international collectors,” said Remy Julia, head of watches for Christie’s Middle East, India and Africa.

“The present reference 1675 with the name of HH Sheikh Mohammed in red is an exceedingly rare example of a Rolex GMT-Master model and given that it has never previously been offered to the market,” he added. “We anticipate strong interest in this timepiece from collectors in the UAE and around the world.”

According to Christie’s, watches bearing Sheikh Mohammed’s name were first ordered when he became the youngest Minister of Defence in the world in 1971, aged 22.

The Al Maktoum personalized GMT-Master will be among the 219 lot strong sale, available for viewing at Jumeirah Emirates Towers as of March 20, and will be auctioned on March 23.

The guide price of the wristwatch is estimated between $120,000–160,000 or AED440,000–580,000.