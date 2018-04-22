Idris Elba to DJ at new superclub in Dubai

Luther actor returns to Dubai to DJ at the Business Bay nightclub
British actor Idris Elba performs a DJ set on the Sonic stage at the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts o Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images
By Scott Campbell
Sun 22 Apr 2018 10:28 AM

Actor Idris Elba, star of The Wire and Luther, is coming to Dubai to perform a live set at the new superclub Gotha in May. 

The British star has been stirring up the musical scene for almost a decade under the name Big Driis in addition to his stellar TV and film career.

Gotha Dubai at the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Waterfront only opened last month, but it’s already hosted top names including Ludacris, Tiësto, Diddy, Conor Maynard and Martin Solveig.

Elba is set to join that list as he plays at the French superclub on Wednesday May 2, Time Out Dubai reports. 

