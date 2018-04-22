First Emirati ballerina captivates crowd at Abu Dhabi Classics

Alia Al Neyadi performed alongside Bolshoi artists Ivan Vasiliev and Maria Vinogradova
By Lubna Hamdan
Sun 22 Apr 2018 03:42 PM

Alia Al Neyadi, the first Emirati ballerina, mesmerised audiences as she took part in Le Corsaire Ballet on Friday April 20 in Emirates Palace, at the final show of the Abu Dhabi Classics music and dance festival.

The theatrical, led by Bolshoi soloists Ivan Vasiliev and Maria Vinogradova from the Donetsk Opera and Ballet Theatre, reimagined verses from the famed adventure story, based on Lord Byron’s poem, in the form of classical ballet.

It spanned three acts across a number of visual locations ranging from lively marketplaces to mysterious caves. It took audiences through the tale of Conrad, chief of the pirates, and his whirlwind romance with Greek maiden Medora.

Abu Dhabi Classics is organised by the capital’s Department of Culture and Tourism and produced by Flash Entertainment. It introduced one of the world’s most prestigious ballet theatre groups to the Emirates.

