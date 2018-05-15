Muslim superhero film by Marvel 'in the works'

Priyanka Chopra might play female character Kamala Khan, who first appeared in a comic storyline in 2013
Ms Marvel will be the studio’s first of its kind Muslim hero
By Lubna Hamdan
Tue 15 May 2018 10:50 AM

A Marvel film headed by a female, Muslim superhero is currently “in the works”, according to Avengers Infinity War producer Kevin Feige.

Ms Marvel will be the studio’s first of its kind Muslim hero. The fictional character, Pakistani-American teenager from New Jersey Kamala Khan, first appeared in a comic book storyline in 2013.

The film, however, is not the studio’s first female-led movie, as actress Brie Larson is set to enter the franchise as Captain Marvel in 2019.

“Ms. Marvel... is definitely sort of in the works,” Feige told the BBC, adding that she is the “Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel”.

He said the character will be introduced after the launch of Captain Marvel.

It is not clear yet which actress will play Ms Marvel in the film, though rumours have it that Priyanka Chopra is the likely choice. The Indian American actress already voices the character in the mobile video game Marvel: Avengers Academy.

