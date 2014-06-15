Astro-business guide: What your star sign reveals

Find out where your professional life is heading through your star sign. Whether you’re looking for work, thinking of a career change or seeking a raise, your zodiac sign can help steer you in the right direction and unveil a business potential.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): Other people will try to convince you that a newer idea is best. Perhaps a new opportunity just came into your life and you are wavering as to whether you should consider it. Naturally, you will be skeptical. Don't be too rigid on this one. Be open to these new ideas. The key will be to find a balance between your spending and debt.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): You have the unique ability of relating to people who others can't. This gives you a major advantage in the workplace. A career in PR, sales or broadcast is where your talents will shine most. You also have the ability to serve as a bridge between different personalities and perspectives. A managerial role comes to you naturally. All these skills will come in handy throughout your career path so foster them and never shy away from the limelight.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): You need to have your efforts recognised in public and have a strong tendency towards the dramatic. Working behind the scenes isn't very appealing to the typical Leo, who would normally prefer to take the centre of every stage. Leos enjoy being the boss. The nature of their work is of less importance than the way in which they execute it.

Virgo (Aug 23–Sept. 22): You're great at making the money thing happen because you're talkative and social and always know the scoop before other people do. With a positive aspect now, you're likely to be so bowled over by a sudden opportunity to further your career that you may not be able to concentrate on much else. It derives from something you began years ago, but it finally takes off. Money comes from it, for sure.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): Your intentions are good, but initiating these plans might not be so easy. Unexpected variables will come at you from all angles. There are many hidden aspects that you need to be ready for. Don't take anything at face value. More lingers below the surface. This period is all about how to transfer this into a moneymaking venture of some kind.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): You may have been worrying about money lately, most notably debt, which could have remained unaddressed through much of the year. Now with some positive aspects, it's time to address it for the last time. With excellent memories and unparalleled detective skills, Scorpios can overcome any problem or career hurdle once they put their mind to it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): Be prepared to make compromises and you will get your way, just in a different form. You have a unique opportunity, seemingly out of the blue, to bring your work home somehow. It's a great time to establish a home-based business. Your natural ability to be organised with money, even if your recordkeeping isn't the best, will propel you into being an entrepreneur. It's in your blood.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19): Your business and financial interests definitely get a big boost this year, perhaps through contacts with friends. Career matters are skyrocketing and your financial future looks promising. You have great ambitions, and will work tirelessly to get to the top of your chosen field. A painstaking thoroughness with whatever project you are working on will pay off and further your career.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): Independent, humane, innovative, unconventional and visionary are all adjectives that describe Aquarians. You may not feel like your work life is doing all it can for you. A new person or concept that was not in your original radar field will come into your life. Don’t disregard it too quickly. Your friends will connect you to a new company that's more than capable of supporting you. Dream big. It’s time to reinvent yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20): You're connecting to your social networks in a powerful way now and making them work for you. If you seek a new position or better job with benefits, you'll be able to get connected to new employers. A partner may need some extra help with a small business which will prove to be quite promising in the future. Use your power wisely instead of abusing it and you will come out on top.

Aries (March 21–April 19): Aries need freedom above all else and they like to do things their own way. In your choice of career you need a large degree of autonomy. You’re a leader by nature and a subordinate position doesn't suit you well, nor will repetitive work of any kind. Focus on striking a work/life balance. Don’t get too emotionally involved in your work, or you could worry yourself into a nervous breakdown over relatively minor things.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): You have a natural ability when it comes to handling and acquiring, money. You’re well suited to a banking or financial career, having the propensity to make money for others as well as yourself. Other occupations where you may find your niche is in an artistic field. Taurus people are very physical and can train their minds and bodies to the pinnacle of expression. Adding as creative aspect to your job will bring success and self fulfilment.