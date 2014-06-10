AT&T settles US lawsuit with Al Jazeera America

|Home
Case referred to telecom giant's refusal to carry US news channel of Doha-based broadcaster
AT&T Inc settled a lawsuit over its refusal to carry the US news channel of Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera, according to records in Delaware's Court of Chancery.
The parties have agreed to a settlement and jointly asked the judge, Sam Glasscock, to dismiss the case.
An AT&T spokesperson declined to comment.
Al Jazeera was not immediately available for comment.
The second-largest US telecom services provider in August refused to carry a news channel launched by Al Jazeera in its U-verse pay television service due to a dispute over terms of a contract.
Al Jazeera sued in Delaware's Court of Chancery, claiming that AT&T had broken and terminated their contract.
The settlement does not resolve a parallel challenge by Bloomberg News and other media outlets to unseal court records in the case. Glasscock ordered the records made public in October and last month the Delaware Supreme Court dismissed Al Jazeera's appeal of that ruling.
