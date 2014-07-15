Australia to play UAE, Qatar football friendlies in October

Football Federation Australia confirms matches as part of build-up for the 2015 Asian Cup

By Neil Halligan
  • Tuesday, 15 July 2014 4:33 PM
(Getty Images - for illustrative purposes only)

Football Federation Australia has confirmed upcoming soccer friendlies against the UAE and Qatar later this year as part of their build-up for the 2015 Asian Cup.

The Socceroos will play the United Arab Emirates on October 10 in the UAE and Qatar in Qatar on October 14.

Australia will also play Belgium, in Belgium, on September 4, with plans to line up another three internationals before Australia hosts the Asian Cup from January 9 to 31.

