Average of 615 financial crimes reported in Saudi Arabia every week

More than 32,000 financial crimes, or an average of around 615 a week, were reported in Saudi Arabia last year, according to the Ministry of Justice.

The highest financial crime rate was in the capital, Riyadh, where there were 9,062 reported cases.

More than 8,100 cases were reported in Makkah, followed by Jeddah (6,388 cases), Dammam (6,136 cases), Buraidah (1,740 cases) and Madinah (1,271 cases).

Of the crimes, the most common were fraud, money-laundering, embezzlement from nongovernmental agencies, forgery, illegal money transfer and illicit money withdrawals.