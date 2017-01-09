Bad weather disrupts airport, port operations in Kuwait

Kuwait has re-routed fourteen incoming flights on Monday due to bad weather conditions, state news agency KUNA said, quoting the country's civil aviation authority.

Flights were re-routed to airports in Damam, Doha and Manama since 0400 local time until visibility is restored, the statement said.

The first flights have resumed to Kuwait International Airport at 0700 local time, the statement added.

Kuwait has also shut all ports due to weather. Operations were halted at Kuwait's Shuweikh, Shuaiba and Doha ports, which are expected to resume activity once weather conditions and visibility improve, the statement said.