Bad weather forces Dubai's Global Village to close

Global Village, Dubai's multicultural festival park, will stay closed on Monday due to current bad weather conditions, and in order to ensure the safety of guests and staff members.

Global Village’s management said in a statement it will re-open its doors on Tuesday from 4pm local time.

The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) urged motorists on Monday to be cautious due to possible rain over various areas of the country.

In January the attraction said it saw a record-breaking 2.3 million visitors since opening its season on November 1 last year.

The latest season has seen record numbers on Global Village's performance indicators and happiness index surveys, a statement said.

The amount of time guests spend at Global Village has also increased by 20 percent, it said.

Global Village showcases the best from different cultures across the world through more than 30 pavilions, food stalls and rides. The festival park runs a seasonal operation from November to April every year.