Baghdad blames Saudi Arabia for promoting 'genocide' in Iraq

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Shi'ite-led cabinet issues statement that could exacerbate the sectarian polarisation in the Middle East
Iraq's Shi'ite-led cabinet blamed Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for promoting "genocide" in Iraq by backing Sunni militants, in a statement which could exacerbate the sectarian polarisation in the Middle East.
Iraq has been stunned by a sudden lightning advance by Sunni militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and theLevant who captured the main city in the north, Mosul, a week ago and have since marched on towards Baghdad.
Saudi Arabia funds and supplies Sunni rebels in neighbouring Syria but denies it is behind ISIL. Nevertheless,Baghdad blames it for Sunni militancy in the region.
"We hold them responsible for supporting these groups financially and morally, and for the outcome of that - which includes crimes that may qualify as genocide: the spilling of Iraqi blood, the destruction of Iraqi state institutions and historic and religious sites," the statement said.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules