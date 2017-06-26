Bahrain accuses Qatar of 'military escalation'

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Foreign minister makes reference to Doha allowing Turkish troops on to its territory
Bahrain's foreign minister on Monday accused Qatar of a "military escalation" in the Gulf diplomatic crisis, an apparent reference to Doha's allowing Turkish troops on its territory.
"The disagreement with Qatar is a political and security dispute and has never been military," Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa said on Twitter.
"But the deployment of foreign troops with their armoured vehicles is a military escalation for which Qatar will bear the consequences."
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are among several countries which announced on June 5 they were suspending all ties with Qatar, accusing it of support for extremist groups - a claim Doha denies.
They have also closed their airspace to Qatari carriers and blocked the emirate's only land border, a vital route for its food imports.
The countries have presented a 13-point ultimatum to Qatar but Doha has rejected their demands as unrealistic.
Turkey has given some support to Doha, with a bill fast-tracked through the Turkish parliament allowing Ankara to send as many as several thousand troops to a base in Qatar.
Ankara sent a contingent of 23 soldiers and five armoured vehicles to its Gulf ally on Thursday, adding to around 90 Turkish troops already stationed there.
"Certain regional powers are mistaken if they think that their intervention will resolve the problem," Sheikh Khalid said on Twitter.
There are few solutions that can help fix this issue self.
1) Improving cash liquidity : Unimaginable expense of owner supporting there families all... more
Hats off to Bin Baz and Etihad Airways! A noble gesture, and something to be proud of! moreWednesday, 21 June 2017 1:06 PM - Pierfrancesco Palmieri
So if your memorable moment is in October, November or December then you can forget about it? moreWednesday, 21 June 2017 1:07 PM - Zeek
There are few solutions that can help fix this issue self.
1) Improving cash liquidity : Unimaginable expense of owner supporting there families all... more
The statistics speak for themselves, most accidents in the UAE involve a South Asian and follow the same equation on how you choose a good doctor, it's... moreWednesday, 7 June 2017 12:52 PM - Mariam
8-10% net returns are readily available in some areas of Dubai, the article isn't specific on this, its not achievable in prime areas of Dubai, Downtown... moreMonday, 19 June 2017 12:55 PM - Dubai agent
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules