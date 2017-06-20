Bahrain bank exits investment in Bulgarian fertilizer giant

First Energy Bank says it has sold 60% stake in Feboran to joint investor Borealis

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 20 June 2017 5:04 PM
FEB had invested in December 2013 jointly with Borealis in Feboran, an investment vehicle set up in Bulgaria to acquire a 20.3 percent equity stake in Neochim.

FEB had invested in December 2013 jointly with Borealis in Feboran, an investment vehicle set up in Bulgaria to acquire a 20.3 percent equity stake in Neochim.

Bahrain-based First Energy Bank (FEB) has exited its investment in a Bulgarian producer and distributor of fertilizers.

FEB had invested in December 2013 jointly with Borealis in Feboran, an investment vehicle set up in Bulgaria to acquire a 20.3 percent equity stake in Neochim, a company listed on the Sofia Stock exchange.

Neochim accounts for a significant share of Bulgaria’s ammonium nitrate output and operates one ammonia plant, two nitric acid plants and an ammonium nitrate plant in Dimitrovgrad in southern Bulgaria.

FEB said in a statement that it has sold its 60 percent stake in Feboran to Borealis, without disclosing a value for the deal.

Mohamed Ghanem, CEO of FEB, said: “This was a very successful investment for the bank and we would like to extend our appreciation to our joint venture partner Borealis with whom we hope to be involved in other similar investments in the future within the petrochemical sector."

Related:

Stories

Bulgaria puts Sofia airport tender on hold following complaint to competition watchdog

Gulf funds said to join consortium bid for Australia's Endeavour Energy

Abu Dhabi-linked firm in running for BP stake in Chinese petrochemicals JV

Bulgaria calls Omani claim over bank collapse 'groundless'

Companies

First Energy Bank

Also in Banking & Finance

Dubai job matching portal closes $3m funding round

EFG-Hermes sees MSCI adding Saudi Arabia to watch list

Also in Bahrain

One dead in new Bahrain bombing: ministry

Bahrain court issues death sentence over 2016 bombing

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Trading bricks: The growing popularity of real estate investment trusts in the Gulf

Trading bricks: The growing popularity of real estate investment trusts in the Gulf

Investor interest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) has...

First bank merger in 20 years sets Saudi Arabia up for more deals

First bank merger in 20 years sets Saudi Arabia up for more deals

Q&A look at what the planned merger of HSBC and RBS’s Saudi ventures...

A natural move: How Dubai Chamber is strengthening its ties in Latin America

A natural move: How Dubai Chamber is strengthening its ties in Latin America

With vast resources and more than half-a-billion people, the...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking