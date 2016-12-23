Bahrain brings in new CEO to boost tourism appeal

Peter Cook, who played a key role in Dubai and Oman's travel sectors, is hired by Atbahrain

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 23 December 2016 12:52 AM

Tourism sector veteran Peter Cook, who played a key role in the development of Dubai and Oman's travel industries, has been appointed as CEO of Atbahrain.

Atbahrain, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, is focused on developing, managing and marketing Bahrain as a travel and tourism destination.

Cook brings to Atbahrain more than 30 years of experience in the tourism industry including valuable knowledge of the Gulf region, a statement said.

Atbahrain said it is currently reaching out to leading tour operators in Europe, targeted Asian countries and the GGC markets in a bid to feature Bahrain as a holiday destination in their Middle East programmes.

Atbahrain board member Mrs Nouf Alsowaidi said: “We are very pleased to have Peter at the helm of Atbahrain. We are confident that with his vast experience in all sectors of the tourism industry, in addition to his in depth knowledge and regional experience, that Atbahrain will succeed in its mission to showcase the diverse offerings of the the kingdom to regional and international travellers.”

Cook added: “I am thrilled and honoured to work with the AtBahrain team. Bahrain is unique in the Middle East and through Atbahrain’s comprehensive tour and travel package offerings we will seek to showcase this and deliver an authentic Bahraini experience to individual and group travellers to Bahrain.

“By increasing inbound tourism, Atbahrain facilitates the economic progress of the kingdom. It bridges gaps between Bahrain and other nations and peoples, drives sustainable economic growth by creating a source for generating jobs for Bahrainis, and also being a catalyst for real growth and development in the kingdom’s tourism industry.”

