Bahrain charges opposition figure with 'inciting hatred'

Human rights group says Ibrahim Sharif charged on Monday over comments made on Twitter

By AFP
  • Monday, 20 March 2017 8:52 PM
Ibrahim Sharif, long-time secretary general of the National Democratic Action Society. (Getty Images)

Ibrahim Sharif, long-time secretary general of the National Democratic Action Society. (Getty Images)

Bahraini liberal opposition figure Ibrahim Sharif was charged on Monday with "inciting hatred" against the regime with his tweets, a human rights group said.

The Britain-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) said Sharif was questioned by the Gulf state's public prosecution about comments he tweeted.

Apart from voicing support for detained rights activists, Sharif questioned moves by the justice ministry to dissolve the secular, opposition National Democratic Action Society (Waed) of which he was a founding member, the group said.

"What remains of the decor of the democratic state?" Sharif asked in a tweet.

Sharif, a Sunni who supported Shiite-led protests in a failed 2011 uprising in the Sunni-ruled kingdom, was released from jail in July 2016 after having served a year, also on a charge of inciting hatred against the regime.

He served a four-year jail term after the protests were crushed before being released under a royal amnesty in June 2015.

Related:

Stories

Rights groups urge release of prominent Bahraini activist

Bahrain opposition leader jailed for insulting ruling system

Amnesty Int'l slams Bahrain court over jail term for Shi'ite leader

Religious leaders forbidden from political groups in Bahrain

Also in Culture & Society

Bad weather forces Dubai's Global Village to close

Video: Moment BBC crew caught up in Mount Etna volcano eruption

Also in Bahrain

Bahrain's property sector stable despite economic slowdown

Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund not interested in the likes of Uber

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
How Saudi women are uniting to inspire new generation

How Saudi women are uniting to inspire new generation

Saudi women from adventurers to inventors are hoping a unique...

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

The slowing economy has left ripples of uncertainty across the...

15
Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

In the second article of a two-part series, Ambar Amleh, chief...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking