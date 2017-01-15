Bahrain executes three convicted of killing policemen

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Three men were convicted in 2015 of a bomb attack that killed three police officers - two Bahrainis and an Emirati
Bahraini authorities on Sunday executed three Shi'ite Muslim men convicted of killing an Emirati police officer and two Bahraini policemen in a 2014 bomb attack, in a move likely to stoke protests in the restive Gulf island kingdom.
The executions came less than a week after the country's highest court confirmed the punishment against Abbas al-Samea, Sami Mushaima and Ali al-Singace, the first death sentences to be carried out since 2008.
State news agency BNA said the men were executed by firing squad in the presence of a judge, doctor and a Muslim cleric.
"Arab Spring" demonstrations led by Bahrain's Shi'ite majority were crushed by the Sunni-ruled government with help from its Gulf Arab neighbours, deepening sectarian rivalry in the war-damaged region.
Authorities last year escalated a crackdown on its Shi'ite critics by imprisoning a top rights campaigner, shuttering the main opposition block and revoking the community's spiritual leader of his citizenship.
Activists condemned the executions and warned the move would undermine security.
"This is a black day in Bahrain's history. It is the most heinous crime committed by the government of Bahrain and a shame upon its rulers ... This act is a security threat to Bahrain and the entire region," said Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei of the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy.
