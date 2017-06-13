Bahrain expects to post $11.9bn revenues in 2017

Prime Minister tells gov’t departments not to exceed approved budget limits

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 13 June 2017 2:13 PM
Bahrain Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa. (ADAM JAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Bahrain Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa. (ADAM JAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Bahrain is expecting to generate $11.93 billion (BD4.5 billion) in combined revenues for 2017 and 2018, according to state news agency Bahrain News Agency.

The government estimates 2017 revenue at BD2.2bn, oil and non-oil revenues contributing BD1.7bn and BD500m, respectively. As for 2018, the overall revenue is expected to increase to BD2.3bn, with oil revenues at BD1.8bn and non-oil income at BD560m.

For both the years, the government has benchmarked oil price at $55 per barrel.

The 2017-2018 draft budget plan also estimates general spending at BD7bn, with BD700m allocated for development of projects.

According to BNA, the budget deficit is expected to reach BD2.5bn, BD1.3bn this year and BD1.2bn in 2018.

Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, during the latest cabinet meeting, told ministries and government departments to abide by approved budget and avoid any financial commitments that exceed allocated budgets.

Related:

Stories

Bahrain sees non-oil growth rise to 3.7%

More Bahrain reforms likely to retain GCC financial aid

Bahrain needs to make big spending cuts, says IMF

Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund not interested in the likes of Uber

Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund is back on track

Bahrain's economy is healthier than you think

Bahrain's economic growth forecast to shrink in 2017-18

Also in Politics & Economics

Saudi minister insists Qatar not under 'blockade'

US said to start delivery of smart bombs to Saudi Arabia soon

Also in Bahrain

Gulf Air CEO Maher Salman Al Musallam resigns

Saudi Arabia denies preventing Qatari Umrah performers from entering Grand Holy Mosque

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Record number of GCC residents expected to make Queen's Birthday honours list

Record number of GCC residents expected to make Queen's Birthday honours list

You don’t have to be British to be recognised by Queen Elizabeth...

Gulf crisis: How long can Qatar remain isolated?

Gulf crisis: How long can Qatar remain isolated?

Qatar is facing its worst political and economic disaster in...

Saudi blockade vexes Qatar's $200bn World Cup projects

Saudi blockade vexes Qatar's $200bn World Cup projects

Qatar is spending $500m a week to bring the world’s biggest sporting...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking