Bahrain expects to post $11.9bn revenues in 2017

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Prime Minister tells gov’t departments not to exceed approved budget limits
Bahrain is expecting to generate $11.93 billion (BD4.5 billion) in combined revenues for 2017 and 2018, according to state news agency Bahrain News Agency.
The government estimates 2017 revenue at BD2.2bn, oil and non-oil revenues contributing BD1.7bn and BD500m, respectively. As for 2018, the overall revenue is expected to increase to BD2.3bn, with oil revenues at BD1.8bn and non-oil income at BD560m.
For both the years, the government has benchmarked oil price at $55 per barrel.
The 2017-2018 draft budget plan also estimates general spending at BD7bn, with BD700m allocated for development of projects.
According to BNA, the budget deficit is expected to reach BD2.5bn, BD1.3bn this year and BD1.2bn in 2018.
Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, during the latest cabinet meeting, told ministries and government departments to abide by approved budget and avoid any financial commitments that exceed allocated budgets.
The nature of commentary about the real estate markets is puzzling to say the least. However, it is heartening to see that the data is showing a sustained... moreMonday, 12 June 2017 1:19 PM - Ahmad Ansari
I think you should tune it to cater Indians conducting businesses, emphasising Common law advantage (familiarity) and the right to Opt-in, even in case... moreTuesday, 13 June 2017 1:13 PM - Trueman
Still no sign of the monthly standing order as used by every other developed country in the world though.... moreTuesday, 13 June 2017 1:12 PM - Doug
The statistics speak for themselves, most accidents in the UAE involve a South Asian and follow the same equation on how you choose a good doctor, it's... moreWednesday, 7 June 2017 12:52 PM - Mariam
@Jackie Lou, you can ask QA to re-route your flights. They had done it for a colleague using Oman Air flights free of charge. Please talk to QA call centre... moreWednesday, 7 June 2017 12:52 PM - Sal
The nature of commentary about the real estate markets is puzzling to say the least. However, it is heartening to see that the data is showing a sustained... moreMonday, 12 June 2017 1:19 PM - Ahmad Ansari
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
No way they can compete with Amazon...they just don't have the resources, expertise, technology, funding, know how, logistics , economies of scale to compare... moreThursday, 25 May 2017 9:12 AM - Jodi Capella
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules