Bahrain extends probe into foreign interference in its affairs

Investigation comes as meeting between GCC foreign ministers and their EU counterparts next week could be postponed

By Beatrice Thomas
  • Wednesday, 18 June 2014 2:03 PM
(AFP/Getty Images)

(AFP/Getty Images)

The Bahrain government has extended a probe into foreign interference in Bahrain’s affairs, it was reported.

The inquiry is underway to see whether individuals and institutions received foreign aid to carry out activities which violate the law, Gulf Daily News reported.

His Majesty King Hamad last week directed the ministries and government departments to undertake the probe.

Under its expanded scope, scholarships, training programs and competence-building initiatives provided by foreign think tanks, institutes, centres or foundations for government and non-governmental establishments will also be scrutinised.

Stringent regulations will also be enforced to ensure such schemes are not exploited as a cover to interfere in Bahrain's internal affairs

Meanwhile, a top-level meeting between GCC foreign ministers and their EU counterparts next week could be postponed, allegedly due to a controversial UN statement on the human rights situation in Bahrain, the GDN reported.

The meeting was scheduled to take place in Luxembourg next Monday but GCC representatives are now reported to be boycotting the talks in protest over a statement that was read out at a session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva last week.

Endorsed by 46 countries, this statement praised some "positive steps" that had been taken in Bahrain but expressed concerns over reported cases of violence, harassment and ill-treatment and criticised the fact that the Bahrain Independent Commission of Inquiry's (BICI) recommendations had allegedly not been implemented in full.

A Bahrain delegation present at the Geneva meeting hit back at these claims, saying the statement “failed to take into account the tangible improvements officially documented” and was undermining “the unrelenting and sincere efforts undertaken by Bahrain to carry out its human rights obligations”.

EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton’s spokesman Michael Mann confirmed to the GDN that next week’s meeting had been “postponed”, but gave no reason for the decision.

Related:

Stories

Bahrain fights unrest, competition to remain business hub

Bahrain workers face deportation over strike action

Bahrain's GFH loses appeal against Kuwait regulator monitoring

Bahrain's Batelco wins $211.1m from Indian partner

Bahrain planning to build four new cities

Galleries
Anti-government protests in Bahrain

Anti-government protests in Bahrain

Videos

Thousands gather for Bahrain rally

Thousands gather for Bahrain rally

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Also in Bahrain

Bahrain brings in new CEO to boost tourism appeal

Bahrain anticipates non-oil growth of 2.7% next year, says EDB chief

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking