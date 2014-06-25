Bahrain foreign investment tops $989m

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Experts predict if the trend continues, foreign investment could cross $1bn
Bahrain’s foreign direct investment topped $989 million last year, an increase of 11 per cent on the previous year and outpacing foreign FDI flows of 9 percent, a report has found.
As well, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) World Investment Report 2014 said that FDI into Bahrain in 2012 was $891m, a 14 percent increase on 2011, Gulf Daily News reported.
Experts said if a similar growth trend were to continue this year, the inflows would cross the $1 billion mark.
Last year was the second in a row featuring double digit growth in FDI for the kingdom, since the global economic downturn.
The report also shows that last year Bahrain’s inward FDI as a percentage of gross domestic product was 55.3 percent, FDI inflows as a percentage of nominal GDP was three percent, and FDI inflows as a percentage of gross fixed capital formation was 15.7 percent - the highest in the GCC.
“Foreign investment continues to help boost private sector growth in Bahrain and provide Bahrainis with new high value-added jobs," Transportation Minister and EDB acting chief executive Kamal Ahmed was quoted as saying.
“This is a strong volume of FDI and, importantly for us, it is also smart FDI that creates sustainable growth and long-term Bahraini jobs.”
The EDB, the agency with overall responsibility for attracting inward investment, announced in January that 35 international businesses had established operations in the kingdom last year as a result of its direct outreach activities alone, GDN reported.
The businesses, from North America, Europe and Asia, will create more than 800 jobs in Bahrain over the course of three years across a range of sectors, including financial and professional services, logistics, manufacturing, healthcare and ICT.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules