Bahrain mall traders to get $1.3m compensation

Traders affected by this month’s Muharraq Souq blaze have received financial compensation worth BD500,000 ($1.33m) following directives from Bahraini Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa to speed up the process, it was reported.

The fire destroyed more than 30 shops in the shopping precinct with firefighters taking five hours to put it out.

Muharraq Government and assessment committee chairman Salman bin Isa bin Hindi said a committee representing the affected traders and Muharraq Municipal Council submitted an assessment report to the Premier to speed up payments, Bahrain News Agency reported.

“The committee submitted the final report to HRH the Premier requesting the expedite payment of the financial compensation, with Ramadan fast approaching,” the governor said.

The panel has also sanctioned a redesign of the souq following the blaze.

The blaze is one of several to have hit GCC shopping and hospitality areas in the past two years.

This month, Qatar’s appeals court decided to postpone the Villaggio Mall fire case for another four months, following a request from defence attorneys.

The latest delay comes a year after a lower court found five people liable for the 19 deaths, including 13 children, ordering them to serve up to six years in jail, Doha News reported.

In February, a massive explosion in a Turkish restaurant in Doha killed 11 people and injured dozens more.

A subsequent investigation found it was caused by a gas leak in a pizza oven, Qatar’s Ministry of Interior said.