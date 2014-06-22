Bahrain mall traders to get $1.3m compensation

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
A fire at the Muharraq Souq destroyed more than 30 shops
Traders affected by this month’s Muharraq Souq blaze have received financial compensation worth BD500,000 ($1.33m) following directives from Bahraini Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa to speed up the process, it was reported.
The fire destroyed more than 30 shops in the shopping precinct with firefighters taking five hours to put it out.
Muharraq Government and assessment committee chairman Salman bin Isa bin Hindi said a committee representing the affected traders and Muharraq Municipal Council submitted an assessment report to the Premier to speed up payments, Bahrain News Agency reported.
“The committee submitted the final report to HRH the Premier requesting the expedite payment of the financial compensation, with Ramadan fast approaching,” the governor said.
The panel has also sanctioned a redesign of the souq following the blaze.
The blaze is one of several to have hit GCC shopping and hospitality areas in the past two years.
This month, Qatar’s appeals court decided to postpone the Villaggio Mall fire case for another four months, following a request from defence attorneys.
The latest delay comes a year after a lower court found five people liable for the 19 deaths, including 13 children, ordering them to serve up to six years in jail, Doha News reported.
In February, a massive explosion in a Turkish restaurant in Doha killed 11 people and injured dozens more.
A subsequent investigation found it was caused by a gas leak in a pizza oven, Qatar’s Ministry of Interior said.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules