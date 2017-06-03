Bahrain minister hacked after Qatar cyber attack

Foreign Minister Khaled bin Ahmad al-Khalifa tweeted he had recovered his account four hours after offensive images appeared

By AFP
  • Saturday, 3 June 2017 2:50 PM
Foreign Minister Khaled bin Ahmad al-Khalifa, a member of the royal family.

Foreign Minister Khaled bin Ahmad al-Khalifa, a member of the royal family.

Hackers temporarily took over the Twitter account of the Bahraini foreign minister on Saturday, just 10 days after a cyber attack on the official news agency of neighbouring Qatar.

The hack, which purported to be carried out in the name of a fringe militant group, came after Bahraini authorities dissolved the kingdom's last major opposition movement and after police shot dead five protesters while dispersing a long-running sit-in.

Foreign Minister Khaled bin Ahmad al-Khalifa, a member of the royal family, tweeted he had recovered his account four hours after images of bloodied bodies, demolished mosques and what appeared to be a child's illustration of war rolled down his official Twitter page.

The pictures were captioned: "What the petrodollar media doesn't show you," a reference to the satellite television channels funded by neighbouring Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The foreign ministry confirmed the account had been recovered Saturday and blamed the attack on a "terrorist group", vowing to "hold accountable the individuals behind this despicable act".

Bahrain has been gripped by persistent unrest since 2011 when its Sunni rulers crushed protests led by its Shiite majority demanding a constitutional monarchy and an elected prime minister.

The authorities have jailed several opposition leaders on charges of inciting violence but human rights groups say the mainstream opposition has remained peaceful.

Saturday's hackers tagged their posts with the name and logo of Saraya al-Mukhtar, a Shiite group with a strong online presence, and made open threats against the ruling Al-Khalifa family.

The hackers also spoke out against the treatment of Shiites in neighbouring Saudi Arabia and in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition including Bahrain is fighting Shiite rebels who control the capital Sanaa.

"We take an oath before you - we demand the execution of King Hamad," one tweet said.

"We will soon reap the skulls of you who danced on the blood of our men in Bahrain, Qatif and Yemen," another tweet said.

The hackers retweeted a number of posts by Numur al-Hurriya (Tigers of Freedom), which purports to be an opposition group in the mainly Shiite Qatif district of eastern Saudi Arabia.

Two men were blown up in Qatif on Friday by what the Saudi authorities said was munitions they were transporting in their vehicle.

Sunni-dominated Saudi Arabia has seen repeated disturbances among its Shiite minority, most of whom live in the east, close to the causeway linking it with Bahrain.

Neighbouring Qatar is still investigating the May 24 hack of its official news agency website and Twitter account in which damaging comments about a raft of sensitive regional issues were falsely attributed to its ruler.

The hackers also posted a fake report that Qatar had severed relations with several neighbouring countries.

FBI experts are helping with the investigation, sources close to the case told AFP on Friday.

Related:

Stories

FBI said to be helping Qatar in 'hacking' probe

Why the Qatar hacking incident has revived Gulf tensions

Qatar says it faces hostile campaign, particularly in US media

Qatar says state news agency website hacked by 'unknown entity'

Gulf Arab ties fray as Trump support seen emboldening Saudis

Videos

Video: Ransomware 'WannaCry' attack explained

Video: Ransomware 'WannaCry' attack explained

Companies

Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Bahrain

Also in Technology

Dubai charity launches region's largest audiobook platform

Cooling vests set to help UAE construction workers

Also in Qatar

Revealed: the cost of construction in Gulf countries

US-Gulf flights demand slumps for first time in 7 years

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Why the Qatar hacking incident has revived Gulf tensions

Why the Qatar hacking incident has revived Gulf tensions

Analysts say the incident was far more than a security breach...

The cost of cloud seeding in the UAE

The cost of cloud seeding in the UAE

As the country ramps up efforts to increase artificial rainfall...

3
Inside Google's brave new world

Inside Google's brave new world

The $500bn technology giant is extending its reach into hardware...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
  • 9
    Revealed: huge disparity in Dubai school fees

    I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... more

    Monday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
  • 5
    How Saudi Arabia blundered into OPEC oil cut

    Before Saudi Arabia's decision to move to unlimited production, analysts broadly thought break-even for shale was usd80. After the move, shale producers... more

    Tuesday, 30 May 2017 12:44 PM - Anastasios Dalgiannakis
  • 2
    One killed, 14 injured in multiple Dubai crashes

    The drivers should pay attention to driving and not their phones, social media is the problem, see it everyday, cars all over the road taking up 2 lanes... more

    Tuesday, 30 May 2017 9:07 AM - Good driver
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking