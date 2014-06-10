Bahrain mulls "danger" pay for postmen

Bahrain is considering giving danger pay to postmen after a doctor raised concerns they were at risk of handling hazardous substances such as anthrax, Gulf Daily News has reported.

Shoura Council member Dr Aysha Al Mubarak made the proposal on Monday during discussions about the kingdom's new postal law.

The law also would ban the posting of hazardous or flammable materials and substances, narcotics and medicines, unless authorised.

Products that are immoral, sectarian or threaten public security also would be banned under the proposed law, the newspaper said.

However, Minister of State for Parliament and Shoura Council Affairs Abdulaziz Al Fadhel appeared to pour cold water on the idea of danger pay.

"People deal with dangers in other professions and don't get danger allowances," he was quoted as saying.

"We are working on the issue at the Civil Service Bureau, so we can't single out a certain field.

"Post is X-rayed and checked by machines before going to those who deliver or handle it, so the danger is much lower than claimed."