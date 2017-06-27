Bahrain, Oman 'most vulnerable' in new era of low oil prices

Bank of America Merrill Lynch says Kuwait is in strongest position as oil prices continue to slide

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 27 June 2017 1:48 PM

Bahrain and Oman are among the most vulnerable oil exporters in the world amid the latest weakness in crude prices, according to a new research note from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

It said many frontier markets remain highly vulnerable - especially to oil price weakness - as fixed exchange rates and lack of policy capacity delayed the adjustment.

The research note said Bahrain was most vulnerable among the 68 economies the bank covers because it has the largest fiscal deficit, while Oman has one of the widest current account gaps.

It added that Kuwait remains the fundamentally strongest GCC market while Russia is the oil exporter with the best fundamentals globally.

Last month, figures from Bahrain's central bank showed the country has been unable to stem the decline in its foreign reserves as lower oil prices strain the smallest economy among Gulf nations.

Net foreign assets dropped 11 percent to BD645.2 million ($1.7 billion) in February.

Overall, they’re down 71 percent from a peak of BD2.24 billion in November 2014, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Bahrain, which pegs the dinar to the dollar, has been more vulnerable to slumping oil prices and regional political instability than richer Gulf Cooperation Council states.

The further drop in foreign reserves comes nearly a month after the International Monetary Fund warned that Bahrain, a close Saudi ally and the home of the US Navy Fifth Fleet, needs to make significant spending cuts to restore stability to its budget and improve investor confidence.

Crude oil futures rose for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday as investors covered short positions, though worries over a festering supply glut kept a lid on prices.

Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, was up 0.3 percent at $45.97. The market is up slightly so far this week after dropping for the past five weeks.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has been trying to reduce a global crude glut with production cuts. OPEC states and 11 other exporters agreed in May to extend cuts of 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until March 2018.

Related:

Stories

Bahrain's economy strained as low oil prices persist

Bahrain needs to make big spending cuts, says IMF

Bahrain's inflation continues to fall in February

Where is Bahrain headed?

Bahrain expects to post $11.9bn revenues in 2017

Companies

Bank of America

Merrill Lynch and Company Incorporation

Also in Energy

Dubai's DEWA awards deal for $67.5m water network extension

Monaco's Prince Albert hails UAE green energy ambitions

Also in Oman

Dubai's Damac picked to develop $1bn Oman waterfront project

Gulf states continue to prepare for VAT in time of crisis

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Natural solution: Saudi's renewed plans meet growing energy demands

Natural solution: Saudi's renewed plans meet growing energy demands

Saudi Arabia has long toyed with the renewable energy sector...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

While oil producers continue to debate a reduction in output...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking