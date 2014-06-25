Bahrain opposition leader cleared of terrorism charges

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Lawyer says Khalil al-Marzouq, deputy leader of the al-Wefaq party, has been acquitted
A senior member of Bahrain's Shi'ite opposition was cleared of terrorism charges on Wednesday, one of his defence lawyers said, a move that could help troubled talks with the government to end months of sporadic unrest.
Khalil al-Marzouq, deputy leader of the al-Wefaq party, was one of a number of opposition figures and activists detained since majority Shi'ites began protests in 2011 to demand political reform and a greater role in running the country.
Defence lawyer Galila al-Sayed said a court had acquitted Marzouq on charges of inciting terrorism in a number of speeches and had removed a travel ban on him.
Al Wefaq, which says it advocates non-violent activism, boycotted reconciliation talks with the Sunni-led government after Marzouq's arrest in September.
Bahrain's crown prince pulled the talks back from the brink in January by organising a meeting with al-Wefaq's leader Sheikh Ali Salman.
Protests and clashes continue in the island kingdom that hosts the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet and is seen in the West as a key regional ally.
Bahrain passed strict laws against what it called acts of terrorism in 2013, setting tougher penalties including longer prison terms and the stripping of Bahraini nationality.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules