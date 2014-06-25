Bahrain opposition leader cleared of terrorism charges

Lawyer says Khalil al-Marzouq, deputy leader of the al-Wefaq party, has been acquitted

By Reuters
  • Wednesday, 25 June 2014 1:40 PM
The Wefaq Party. (Photo for illustrative purposes only)

The Wefaq Party. (Photo for illustrative purposes only)

A senior member of Bahrain's Shi'ite opposition was cleared of terrorism charges on Wednesday, one of his defence lawyers said, a move that could help troubled talks with the government to end months of sporadic unrest.

Khalil al-Marzouq, deputy leader of the al-Wefaq party, was one of a number of opposition figures and activists detained since majority Shi'ites began protests in 2011 to demand political reform and a greater role in running the country.

Defence lawyer Galila al-Sayed said a court had acquitted Marzouq on charges of inciting terrorism in a number of speeches and had removed a travel ban on him.

Al Wefaq, which says it advocates non-violent activism, boycotted reconciliation talks with the Sunni-led government after Marzouq's arrest in September.

Bahrain's crown prince pulled the talks back from the brink in January by organising a meeting with al-Wefaq's leader Sheikh Ali Salman.

Protests and clashes continue in the island kingdom that hosts the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet and is seen in the West as a key regional ally.

Bahrain passed strict laws against what it called acts of terrorism in 2013, setting tougher penalties including longer prison terms and the stripping of Bahraini nationality.

Related:

Stories

Bahrain opposition to boycott election unless political deal reached

Bahrain blacklists 3 anti-gov't groups after bomb attack

Bahrain fights unrest, competition to remain business hub

Bahrain court orders dissolution of Shi'ite clerical group

Galleries
Anti-government protests in Bahrain

Anti-government protests in Bahrain

Population melting pot: Expats v. locals across the Gulf

Population melting pot: Expats v. locals across the Gulf

Topics

Bahrain protests

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Also in Bahrain

Bahrain brings in new CEO to boost tourism appeal

Bahrain anticipates non-oil growth of 2.7% next year, says EDB chief

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking