Bahrain parliament rejects budget for 8th consecutive year

Comes amid claims by MPs of a lack of transparency and that violations have not been addressed.

By Beatrice Thomas
  • Wednesday, 25 June 2014 12:23 PM

The Bahrain Parliament has rejected the government’s closing budget statement for the past year amid claims by MPs that violations have not been addressed, it was reported.

In what marks the eighth consecutive year that MPs have refused to rubber stamp the government’s financial statement, they cited a lack of transparency and under-spending on government projects despite borrowing money, Gulf Daily News reported.

MPs also criticised the government for not handing over detailed spending charts.

MP Latefa Al Gaoud said the government had ignored parliament’s concerns over public sector spending and recommendations.

“Those reports are important for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank and, accordingly, Bahrain's ranking is determined. But if no transparent breakdown is presented, the country can't climb the ladder,” she was quoted as saying.

She also raised doubts about government borrowing, suggesting the money was not needed.

“It is borrowing without usage that worries us, since it means the government was paying interest on money it doesn't need,” she said.

MP Ali Al Durazi reportedly accused the government of basing its accounts on an outdated system.

Meanwhile, parliament public utilities and environment affairs committee chairman Hassan Al Dossary claimed some government bodies were not spending anywhere near their budgets.

Parliament second vice-chairman Shaikh Adel Al Maawada called for an evaluation of all spending by ministries and government bodies, accusing some of asking MPs to approve for more funding that they didn't need, Gulf Daily News reported.

Related:

Stories

Bahrain Shoura Council approves $490m Gulf Air bailout

Bahrain planning to build four new cities

Bahrain mulls "danger" pay for postmen

Bahraini MP files defamation suit over 'insulting' photo

Former MP slams Bahraini Parliament as 'powerless'

Bahrain's budget deficit nearly doubles to $1.1bn

Bahraini MP becomes first in history to be sacked

Galleries
Anti-government protests in Bahrain

Anti-government protests in Bahrain

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Also in Bahrain

Bahrain brings in new CEO to boost tourism appeal

Bahrain anticipates non-oil growth of 2.7% next year, says EDB chief

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking