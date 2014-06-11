Bahrain planning to build four new cities

Bahrain’s Housing Minister Bassem Al Hamer has revealed that a major public-private partnership (PPP) housing project is to be announced soon.

The development will be part of a mega project that includes the simultaneous construction of four new cities targeted at meeting housing needs across Bahrain, he told Gulf Daily News.

Al Hamer also said that the ministry is addressing a backlog of housing applications, some which date back to 1993, 1994 and 1995.

However, the problem is being exacerbated by staff shortages within the ministry, he added.