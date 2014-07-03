Bahrain to relax visa policy in new tourism, business push

Gulf kingdom says it will extend its visa on arrival policy to additional 60 countries from next year

By Andy Sambidge
  • Thursday, 3 July 2014 2:03 PM

Bahrain is planning to extend its visa on arrival policy to an additional 60 countries in a bid to increase its attractiveness as a tourism and business destination.

The Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) announced details of the new visa policy that now allows nationals of nearly 100 countries to obtain a visa on arrival.

The new visa policy will be implemented in 2015 with the potential to affect over 2.5 billion people who can now obtain a one month visa on arrival, with the ability to renew for another three months, the EDB said in a statement.

It added that the new visa policy will further enable expatriates who do business in Bahrain, to easily travel in and out of the kingdom more easily, as well as boosting the tourism industry.

Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Prime Minister and chairman of the EDB, presented the new visa policy in a Cabinet meeting earlier this week, adding that it will help to "attract inward investment and drive forward economic growth and job creation".

The decision to revise the visa policy was taken based on key trends in the investor base in the kingdom, including a 58 percent increase in international investors who own businesses in Bahrain between 2005 and 2012, and 50 percent increase in Arab investors with 17 percent in non-residence equity owners.

The UNCTAD World Investment Report 2014, released last month, confirmed that total foreign direct investment (FDI) into Bahrain in 2013 was $989 million, an increase of 11 percent on 2012, outpacing global average growth of 9 percent.

Related:

Stories

Bahrain's EDB attracts $114m foreign investment in 2013

Bahrain tops MidEast rankings for economic freedom

Bahrain to open first Sth American embassy

Companies

Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB)

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Also in Bahrain

Bahrain brings in new CEO to boost tourism appeal

Bahrain anticipates non-oil growth of 2.7% next year, says EDB chief

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Hdee Sunday, 6 July 2014 3:09 PM[UAE] - Iran

I'm sure the decision taken by HH Crown Prince Salman will be a very positive turning point for the Kingdom and the business .

Wish U all the Best , Dear Kingdom of Bahrain.

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Chris Sunday, 6 July 2014 3:04 PM[UAE] - Bahrain

This is good news. Happy to hear of this initiative by the Crown Prince.

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: S Mehta Thursday, 3 July 2014 5:25 PM[UAE] - UAE

Good move. Hope they reap the benefits of being a first-mover. Woefully, Dubai and the UAE are still a work in progress on this score despite being the Arabian Gulf's champion cruise hub. Shame!

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking