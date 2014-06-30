Bahrain's Arcapita sells medical device firm in $450m deal

Investment company says it has completed sale of CardioMEMs to US-based St Jude Medical

By Andy Sambidge
  • Monday, 30 June 2014 3:58 PM
The headquarters building on Bahrain-based Arcapita.

The headquarters building on Bahrain-based Arcapita.

Arcapita, an investment management firm headquartered in Bahrain, announced on Monday that its Arcapita Ventures I fund has completed the $450 million sale of medical device firm CardioMEMS.

CardioMEMS has been acquired by US-based St Jude Medical, which had previously invested $60 million for a 19 percent shareholding of the company.

It has now exercised an exclusive option to purchase the remaining 81 percent of the company, in a transaction valued in excess of $450 million.

CardioMEMS is a medical device company that develops implantable wireless sensors which gather and transmit pressure information from inside the human body. Recently, it received US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approval for its heart failure management system.

Atif A Abdulmalik, Arcapita’s CEO, said: “We have supported CardioMEMS as a venture partner for several years and are pleased that the technology developed by the company is proving effective in the provision of higher standards of care for heart patients.

"We are also delighted with the very positive returns we have generated from our investment in the business, benefiting investors in the Arcapita Ventures I fund.”

John Huntz, head of Arcapita Ventures and chairman of CardioMEMS, added: “Arcapita is proud to have been the lead investor in this ground-breaking technology which will provide invaluable support to millions of heart failure patients and reduce hospitalization rates in the US and around the world.”

Other major investors in CardioMEMS include Boston Millennia Partners, Johnson & Johnson and Foundation Medical Partners.

Related:

Stories

Bahrain's Arcapita to sell US firm for $740m

Bahrain's Arcapita says eyeing new investments

Bahrain's Arcapita exits chapter 11, plans asset sales

Bahrain's Arcapita sells logistics firm for $365m

Companies

Arcapita

Also in Banking & Finance

Commerzbank joins peers in paring back services to Gulf

Saudi Arabia cuts 2016 budget deficit, to boost 2017 spending

Also in Bahrain

Bahrain brings in new CEO to boost tourism appeal

Bahrain anticipates non-oil growth of 2.7% next year, says EDB chief

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking