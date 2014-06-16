Bahrain's Batelco wins $211.1m from Indian partner

British court rules in telecom operator's favour after suing over deal to buy stake in S Tel in 2009

By Reuters
  • Monday, 16 June 2014 1:42 PM
(Photo for illustrative purposes only)

(Photo for illustrative purposes only)

A British court has ruled in Batelco's favour, ordering the Bahraini telecom operator's former Indian partner to pay it $211.1 million for failing to fulfil a previous agreement, a statement to Manama's bourse said on Monday.

Batelco, via wholly-owned subsidiary BMIC, had sued Siva and its chairman Chinnakannan Sivasankaran for $174.5 million it paid Chennai-based Siva for a 43 percent stake in Indian operator S Tel in 2009, plus $10.3 million and a further $30,000 a day.

"The judgment totalling $211.1 million ... finds BMIC has been successful in its claim that the defendants failed to adhere to a settlement agreement relating to a commercial venture into which both parties had entered,"Batelco's statement said.

"The ruling confirms BMIC's claim and has ordered its full recovery from the defendants."

S Tel struggled against its better-resourced and longer-established rivals and as of 2011-end had 3.55 million mobile subscribers, a 0.4 percent market share.

In February 2012, S Tel was ordered to be stripped of its licences as part of a corruption probe that pre-datedBatelco's investment.

The Bahraini firm then announced it was selling its stake in S Tel back to Siva, but when Siva failed to pay by an October 2012 deadline, Batelco launched legal proceedings.

Related:

Stories

Bahrain's Batelco posts 8% rise in Q1 net profit

UK court to hear Batelco's $185m case vs India partner

Bahrain's Batelco raises stake in Kuwaiti internet provider

Batelco reverses deal to take stake in CWC's Monaco unit

Galleries
World's richest Arabs in telecoms and industry

World's richest Arabs in telecoms and industry

Companies

Bahrain Telecommunications Company

Market Performance

Bahrain Telecommunications Company
0.282
-0.0020 -0.7 (%)
Enlarge graph

Also in Technology

Zain Saudi in talks to sell mobile towers to TASC and ACWA

Dubai Police launches new software to predict future crimes

Also in Bahrain

Bahrain brings in new CEO to boost tourism appeal

Bahrain anticipates non-oil growth of 2.7% next year, says EDB chief

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Inside Google's brave new world

Inside Google's brave new world

The $500bn technology giant is extending its reach into hardware...

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

The smarter technology gets the more opportunities there are...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking