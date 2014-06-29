Bahrain's first $5m floating hotel to open in October

Bahrain’s first floating hotel could open as early as October, with the $5m, 16-room C-Hotel to be docked at Coral Bay, in Manama, it was reported.

Billed as a five-star luxury offering, the Italian-designed project by businessman Akram Miknas’ Seven Leisure Group comprises 14, 20 square metre rooms plus two suites, Gulf Daily News reported.

It will be the second project for SLG in Coral Bay.

Miknas said the C-Hotel will be a boutique hotel built on the base and hull of an old house boat.

“About six months ago I decided to start this project so I bought a boat, which was a house boat, and converted it and took out the engines because the hotel will be a stationary, docked boat,” he told GDN.

“Working on an existing boat made things a lot easier. We gave the boat to a marine architect to design the new outlay and it took about three months of design work to get it right.”

Miknas said all fixtures and furnishings had been custom designed in Italy for the project, GDN reported.

He said standard rooms will have a dining area, big screen television, writing desk and integrated smart technologies with an average refurbishment cost of $300,000 per room

He said he hoped the facility would appeal to visiting personalities who want to be close to the water.

The hotel rates had yet to be fixed, but would be comparable to five-star hotels in Bahrain, he said.