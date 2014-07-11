Bahrain's GFH buys Dubailand plot for mixed-use project

Gulf Finance House says it will build residential, commercial and retail facilities within five years

By Andy Sambidge
  • Friday, 11 July 2014 9:37 AM

Gulf Finance House (GFH), the Bahrain-based Islamic investment bank, has announced that it has signed a land sale agreement to establish a new mixed-use residential development in Dubailand.

The agreement with Dubai Properties Group (DPG) involves the purchase of a total area of approximately 1,200,000 square feet of land, GFH said in a statement.

The project aims to build residential, commercial and retail space and facilities within Dubailand, which welcomed over 13 million visitors in 2013 and is home to over 100,000 residents.

The new development includes both villas and apartments in the residential part of the project and is expected to launch later this year.

GFH added that the project is scheduled to be completed within the next five years.

Dr Ahmed Al-Mutawa, GFH chairman, said: "We are delighted to announce our newest project in Dubailand, which is already home to a wide range of entertainment, sporting, shopping, leisure and residential projects."

Hisham Al Rayes, GFH's CEO, added: "Core to the GFH business is continuing to expand our investments in the UAE market, where we see considerable opportunity both in real estate as well as other sectors.

"This is another important step forward in the execution of our strategy and efforts to effectively leverage positive dynamics in the Dubai market and the growing Dubailand district.

"We look forward to building on this initiative, which we are confident will create significant value for the Bank and our stakeholders."

Related:

Stories

Bahrain's GFH loses appeal against Kuwait regulator monitoring

Bahrain's GFH to start delayed $3bn Tunisia project

Bahrain's GFH expects to complete capital reduction in Q2

Galleries
Revealed: Dubai projects re-heated in 2013

Revealed: Dubai projects re-heated in 2013

Companies

Gulf Finance House - Bahrain

Market Performance

Gulf Finance House - Bahrain
1.91
-0.02 -1.04 (%)
Enlarge graph

Also in Construction

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Also in UAE

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Shah Friday, 11 July 2014 4:13 PM[UAE] - India

They are buying at the peak of the market, at a time when there's a good chance of a major correction. They definitely need a huge amount of luck to come out winners on this investment.

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

The troubles at Saudi Oger have led to a cash crunch and layoffs...

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Plight of workers has alarmed their home countries and drawn...

4
Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Gulf kingdom's biggest builder appears to have pulled back from...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking