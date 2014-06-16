Bahrain's GFH loses appeal against Kuwait regulator monitoring

Capital Markets Authority decided to monitor the stock after it was traded in high volumes ahead of a company disclosure last year

By Reuters
  • Monday, 16 June 2014 2:18 PM

Kuwait's Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has rejected an appeal by Bahrain-based Gulf Finance House (GFH) against the regulator's decision to monitor its Kuwait-listed shares, the investment firm said on Monday.

The CMA decided to monitor the stock after it was traded in high volumes ahead of a company disclosure last year. GFH, which said the events were unrelated, appealed last month.

However, the CMA commissioner board, which met at the end of May, "reviewed the details of the subject and has maintained the CMA's previous decision in this respect", GFH said in a bourse statement without elaborating.

In recent months, Kuwait's regulator has been clamping down on what it sees as unusual market activity. Some executives and analysts have welcomed the move but others say the watchdog is being heavy-handed.

The CMA noticed GFH stock traded in high volumes in May 2013, before Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank, an associate of GFH, signed an agreement with Bank Al Khair to study a possible merger.

GFH has said there was no relation between the memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed on May 30, and high trading volumes witnessed on May 19-21.

The merger plans were scrapped in March this year after the two Islamic banks failed to agree on the structure and valuation of the deal.

Related:

Stories

Investment firm warned over Kuwait shares suspension

Kuwait eases rules for listing joint-stock companies

Kuwait regulator extends corporate governance deadline

Kuwait's stock exchange takes step towards delayed IPO

Companies

Capital Market Authority

Gulf Finance House - Bahrain

Also in Markets

Gulf states set to drive rebound in sukuk issuance in 2017

Gulf stocks barely move before Saudi budget

Also in Kuwait

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Kuwait ramps up embassy security after death of Russian ambassador

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Does the Saudi IPO signal the end of the age of oil?

Does the Saudi IPO signal the end of the age of oil?

Saudis may want to capitalise on an asset that’s only going to...

China paves way for market-based IPO system

China paves way for market-based IPO system

A new law would let companies, not regulators, determine when...

Trading from the frontline in Palestine

Trading from the frontline in Palestine

Palestine’s economy has been crippled by the war on Gaza but...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking