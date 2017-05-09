Bahrain's Gulf Air says to launch holidays unit

Bahrain's national carrier has announced plans to launch a dedicated holidays unit.

Gulf Air said in a statement that Gulf Air Holidays will start operating this summer after the airline appointed online travel booking company Ezeego1.com as a service provider.

Gulf Air Holidays will offer travellers a wide range of holiday packages and tailor-made travel solutions to destinations worldwide – both across the Gulf Air network and beyond, the statement said.

Ahmed Janahi, Gulf Air chief commercial officer, said: “We are looking forward to the launch of Gulf Air Holidays – a key service to our customers that will cater to their various and diverse travel needs.”

He said Gulf Air Holidays will be a comprehensive, dedicated holidays unit that will develop and promote attractive holiday packages including airfares, hotel accommodation, car rental, insurance, guided tours, excursions as well as the airline’s own add-on travel enhancement items such as advance excess baggage purchasing, lounge access and prepaid seat selection.

Gulf Air currently serves 42 cities in 25 countries, spanning three continents. The airline operates double daily flights or more to 10 regional cities, in addition to select destinations in the Indian subcontinent and Europe from its hub at Bahrain International Airport.