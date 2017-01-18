Bahrain's Gulf Air says to open new route to Georgia

National carrier set to launch flights to Tbilisi from June with three weekly services

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 18 January 2017 2:55 PM

Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national carrier, will open a new route to Georgia with direct flights to the capital city of Tbilisi this summer.

The new flight will be launched from June, with three weekly services to and from Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport, the airline said in a statement.

Gulf Air CEO Maher Salman Al Musallam said: “We are pleased to respond to passenger demand by opening this newest destination. Launching in June, our new route to Tbilisi, Georgia will cater to summer movement and leisure travellers from the GCC region."

He added: "The addition of Georgia to our network map follows extensive discussions and negotiations with the Georgian aviation authorities and we thank them for their support to date and their contribution to our efforts going forward in ensuring the success of our newest route.”

Last year, Gulf Air announced that its annual losses in 2015 fell by almost BD40 million to BD24.1 million ($63.9 million).

Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, chairman of Gulf Air, said that the airline losses had fallen from BD196 million in 2012 since when the company has been restructuring.

