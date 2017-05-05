Bahrain's Ibdar Bank hires former Barclays exec as new CEO

|Home
Ayman Sejiny is appointed by Islamic investment bank after roles at Barclays, Citi and ABN Amro
Bahrain-based Ibdar Bank has announced the appointment of Ayman Sejiny as its new CEO.
The Islamic investment bank said in a statement Sejiny has previously held roles at Barclays, Citi Bank and ABN Amro.
Previous to his appointment with Ibdar, Sejiny was the Group CEO of Bahrain-based Bank Alkhair, which has a presence in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey and Malaysia.
Ibdar chairman Tareq Sadeq said: “Ibdar is building a fresh thinking, world class management team, and the appointment of Sejiny to the helm of the bank is aligned with that vision.
"Ayman has demonstrated strong business and financial talent and a proven track record of investment and management experience that will further strengthen our capabilities and support strategic success.”
Sejiny added: “My focus will be to further hone the investment strategy, and spearhead efforts to develop the Debt Capital Market, Equity Capital Market, Private Equity, Asset Management and Treasury and Capital Market business lines. Building on Ibdar’s track record and execution platform, we are well placed to deliver the right opportunities to our investors.”
